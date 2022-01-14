Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brother Industries, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.