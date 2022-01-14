Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brother Industries, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.03.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

