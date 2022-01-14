Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2022 earnings at $16.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.72. Medifast has a 52 week low of $184.48 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

