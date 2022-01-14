Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

