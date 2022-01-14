Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.42. 20,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,033. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

