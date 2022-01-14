Quark (QRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65,275.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $65,275.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,613,517 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

