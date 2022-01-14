Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.20) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.33).

QLT stock opened at GBX 153.30 ($2.08) on Wednesday. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 40.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

In other Quilter news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($38,007.33).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

