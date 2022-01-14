Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,668 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.