Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $18.04 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,655 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $122.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

