Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 114,288 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,288 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $25,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $74.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.