Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 40,760 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 40,760 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 671.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.87.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

