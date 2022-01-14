Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of RLYB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mackay bought 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $55,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

