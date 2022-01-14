Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $99.92 and a one year high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RL. Truist Financial began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.