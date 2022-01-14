Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Truist

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RRC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Range Resources stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

