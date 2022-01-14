RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of RAPT opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,943 shares of company stock worth $438,186. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,120,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 476,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 417,015 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,430,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.