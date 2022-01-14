RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $934.09 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $786.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $964.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.92.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.