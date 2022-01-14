RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $934.09 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $786.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $964.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.92.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

