Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,684 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Vroom worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 301.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

