Raymond James & Associates Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.74% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

SAR opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

