Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,941 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of Whole Earth Brands worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREE stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $381.31 million, a PE ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

