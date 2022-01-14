Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,258 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Essent Group worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.46 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

