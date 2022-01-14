Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $2,673,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

EWSC stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $92.28.

