Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in FMC by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 268,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

