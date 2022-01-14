Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 263.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.