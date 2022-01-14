Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 615,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,321 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 428,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 417,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

