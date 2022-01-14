Raymond James Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $3.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

