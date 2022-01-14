Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,949,000 after buying an additional 99,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

