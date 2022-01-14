Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV):

1/13/2022 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $160.00.

12/17/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

11/24/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $118.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $118.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.