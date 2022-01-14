Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.03

Record plc (LON:REC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.03 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($1.04). Record shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.06), with a volume of 83,385 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £155.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Get Record alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. Record’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

In related news, insider Steve Cullen bought 12,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,597.28 ($13,027.39).

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.