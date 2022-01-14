RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Head-To-Head Analysis

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and RedBall Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.84 -$897.89 million $1.06 26.37 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 5.63% -2.85% -0.41% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

International Game Technology has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Game Technology and RedBall Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.13%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Summary

International Game Technology beats RedBall Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

