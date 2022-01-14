Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Redfin stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Redfin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

