Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 346,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 658,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$198.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

