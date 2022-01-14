Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.82. 3,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 176,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.22.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 534,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

