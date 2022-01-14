Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

