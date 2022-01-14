Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.48

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as high as $19.42. Renren shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 168,201 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Renren by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Renren during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Renren during the 2nd quarter worth $2,702,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

