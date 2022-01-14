Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.26

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 2989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $611.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.