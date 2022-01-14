Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.84. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 22,299 shares.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.