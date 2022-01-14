Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,675,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.