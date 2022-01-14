Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $936.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

