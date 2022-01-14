Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

