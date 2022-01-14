Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):

1/13/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$65.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$68.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$57.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

1/6/2022 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$76.00.

12/29/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$62.00.

11/23/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$65.00.

11/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$62.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total value of C$2,387,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,395,152.69. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,174,801.28. Insiders sold 287,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,541,356 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.