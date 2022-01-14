RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

