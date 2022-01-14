Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the December 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHUHF shares. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Richelieu Hardware stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

