Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO):

1/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($66.51) to GBX 4,840 ($65.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,200 ($57.01) to GBX 4,500 ($61.08). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,200 ($70.59) to GBX 5,400 ($73.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,000 ($67.87).

1/6/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($57.69) price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,220 ($70.86) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 4,950 ($67.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 6,000 ($81.44).

12/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,600 ($76.01) price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($56.47) price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($81.44) to GBX 5,200 ($70.59). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($56.47) price target on the stock.

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 71 ($0.96) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,392 ($73.19). 2,035,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,074. The stock has a market cap of £87.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,774.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,179.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.39), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,730.99). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.