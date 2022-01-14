Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO):
- 1/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($66.51) to GBX 4,840 ($65.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,200 ($57.01) to GBX 4,500 ($61.08). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,200 ($70.59) to GBX 5,400 ($73.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,000 ($67.87).
- 1/6/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 12/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 12/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on the stock.
- 12/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($57.69) price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,900 ($66.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,220 ($70.86) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 12/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 4,950 ($67.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 6,000 ($81.44).
- 12/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,600 ($76.01) price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on the stock.
- 11/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 11/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($56.47) price target on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($81.44) to GBX 5,200 ($70.59). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 4,160 ($56.47) price target on the stock.
Shares of RIO traded down GBX 71 ($0.96) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,392 ($73.19). 2,035,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,074. The stock has a market cap of £87.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,774.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,179.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34).
In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.39), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,730.99). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.
