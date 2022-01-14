Rivetz 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Rivetz has a market cap of $227,463.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

