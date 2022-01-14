Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $137,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Amyris by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amyris by 42.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 31.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

AMRS stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

