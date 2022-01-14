Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,879,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 268,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after buying an additional 194,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

