Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,459,277 shares of company stock valued at $80,718,365.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

