Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.85 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

