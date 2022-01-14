Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

