Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOOD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.96.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,519,274. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

