Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

